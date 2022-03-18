Mark Meadows now under investigation from NC state officials over shady voter registration address

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has come under scrutiny for using a North Carolina mobile home that he allegedly never used as his voter registration address -- and now it's sparked a formal investigation.

The Washington Post reports that state investigators in North Carolina have launched a probe into Meadows's shady voter registration address.

“Local district attorney Ashley Welch has referred this matter to the Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section, and we have agreed to her request,” Nazneen Ahmed, press secretary for the North Carolina Department of Justice, said in a statement given to the Washington Post. “We have asked the SBI to investigate and at the conclusion of the investigation, we’ll review their findings.”

It is unclear at the moment whether Meadows using the mobile home as his voter registration address would constitute fraudulent activity, although the Post notes that "it is illegal to provide false information on a voter registration, and while Americans can have multiple residences, they can have only one official domicile, which is tied to their voter registration."

A Meadows spokesperson did not respond to the Post's request for comment.