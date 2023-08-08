Georgia indictment will show if Mark Meadows is Trump's 'no. 1 traitor': legal expert

The imminently expected indictment of Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia is likely to put to rest rumors that have been swirling around the many investigations of the former president for weeks, a legal expert wrote Tuesday.

It will clarify if his former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, has flipped.

Meadows, who has been silent since before Jack Smith’s indictments came down, was absent from the special counsel’s election interference case that was revealed last week.

That was considered suspicious as Meadows has been called “the gatekeeper” of January 6, Trump’s right-hand man who is thought to have in-depth knowledge of what happened.

Read more: This part of Jack Smith's indictment 'is going to be a problem for Mark Meadows': CNN's Elie Honig

And Gregg Barack, a professor of criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University and the author of the book “Criminology on Trump,” wrote in Salon that if he’s absent in Willis’ indictment, conclusions can be drawn.

“That's why the first thing I will look for in the Georgia indictment is whether or not Meadows is listed as an indicted or unindicted co-conspirator,” he wrote.

“Will he be left out of the document altogether, as he was in Smith's second Trump indictment?

“If that happens again in the Georgia charges, it is safe to assume that Meadows will soon become Trump's No. 1 ‘traitor,’ ahead of even former Vice President Mike Pence (and Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney).

“That would strongly suggest that Meadows will be a star witness for the prosecution, both in Washington and Atlanta.”

Willis is expected to bring racketeering charges against Trump, based on law involving influencing witnesses and computer trespassing – specifically hacking into data from voting machines.

“This is of course a familiar scenario in classic racketeering cases regarding organized crime conspiracies,” wrote Barack.

“It is often the consigliere who brings down the boss — but never before has the crime boss in such a case been a former president of the United States.”