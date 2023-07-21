Former President Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump can expect to be indicted in Georgia next month on racketeering charges according to two insiders with knowledge about the direction of the grand jury in Fulton County is taking, reports the Guardian.

On Friday morning, the Guardian's Hugo Lowell wrote that District Attorney Fani Willis has "sufficient evidence to charge a sprawling racketeering indictment next month," adding that in order to make the indictment stick, prosecutors must "... show the existence of an 'enterprise' – and a pattern of racketeering activity that is predicated on at least two 'qualifying' crimes."

The former president is under fire after making calls to top Georgia officials after the 2020 presidential election, asking them to find him more votes in an effort to salvage the state's 16 Electoral College votes he needed to defeat President Joe Biden.

RELATED: 'Tell us what you know': Legal analyst says next Trump charge could be a warning to those around him

According to Lowell's report, "In the Trump investigation, the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, has amassed enough evidence to pursue a racketeering indictment predicated on statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass."

The report adds that computer trespass charge, "prosecutors would have to show that defendants used a computer or network without authority to interfere with a program or data, that would include the breach of voting machines in Coffee county, the two people said. The breach of voting machines involved a group of Trump operatives – paid by the then Trump lawyer Sidney Powell – accessing the voting machines at the county’s election office and copying sensitive voting system data."

You can read more here.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment