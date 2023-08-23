Mark Meadows plea to put his arrest on hold struck down

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones struck down Mark Meadows' latest attempt to avoid being arrested.

Meadows is facing a hearing about whether he will be able to move his Georgia indictment to a federal case on Monday, but the deadline to turn himself over to Fulton County is noon on Friday. So, Meadows asked District Attorney Fani Willis if he could have an extra business day to see how the hearing shakes out. She refused, saying she gave everyone two weeks out of a courtesy.

Meadows sent a motion attempting to have the Fulton County Superior Court judge decide whether or not he can have that extra day.

The denial came after former Justice Department official Jeff Clark was denied his pause of arrest because he didn't want to be "rushed" in making travel arrangements to Atlanta.

"This order does not bode well for Mark Meadows as the judge notes the applicable federal statute provides that unless and until a federal court assumes jurisdiction over a state criminal case," MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin posted on social media. She quoted from McAfee: “the proceedings continue despite the notice of the removal.”

"And perhaps worse for Meadows, it’s not just about the statute. The court also says: 'various absention doctrines and principles of federalism counsel against a federal court entering a stay of a state court’s judicial proceedings,'" Rubin also said.

Being booked in Fulton County would not impact the outcome on Meadows' hearing Monday.

"Having reviewed the Motion and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's response in opposition, the Court DENIES Meadows' motion," said Judge Jones in the short ruling.

"While Meadows’s imminent arrest may present an actual injury, there are strong countervailing reasons to not enjoin the state criminal proceedings (e.g., abstention doctrines and principles of federalism)," the judge continued. "Section 1455 reinforces this conclusion by clearly requiring state criminal proceedings continue until the federal court has assumed jurisdiction and notified the state court. ... Indeed, in another case involving the removal of a criminal prosecution, a criminal defendant proceeded to trial even after a notice of removal had been filed pursuant to Section 1455.4 ..., report and recommendation adopted. ... Thus, the Court determines that, the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution, does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting District Attorney Willis’s enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows."