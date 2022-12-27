On CNN Tuesday, reporter Jessica Schneider reported that former White House staffer and blockbuster House January 6 Committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson alleged she saw former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows routinely burning documents in a fireplace.

This comes from a new series of transcripts dropped by House investigators as the committee wraps up its work.

"We have all the transcripts from Cassidy Hutchinson," said Schneider. "We're learning more details, particularly how she told the committee how she saw Chief of Staff Mark Meadows burning documents in his office fireplace around a dozen times, which she says amounted to once or twice a week between December 2020 and January 2021. She says at least twice she saw Meadows burning documents after he had meetings with Republican Congressman Scott Perry, who, in fact, was subpoenaed by the committee but never complied."

Furthermore, Schneider said, her testimony also reveals how "discussions about QAnon conspiracies really permeated the White House."

"She said in particular, Mark Meadows brought up the conspiracy theories," said Schneider. "Cassidy Hutchinson said she had this exchange with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. She said, at one point, 'I had sarcastically said, is this from your QAnon friends, Peter? He said, have you looked into it yet, Cass? I think they point out a lot of good ideas. Make sure that you read this.' When she was asked by Liz Cheney if Navarro was being sarcastic, Hutchinson said, 'I did not take it as sarcasm.'"

"Of course, Peter Navarro has been indicted for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the committee," said Schneider. "Those are just some of the details we're getting from this voluminous testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson."

Some legal experts suspect that the Justice Department might have flipped Meadows.

