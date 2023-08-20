'Mark Meadows' chances are very slim': Defense lawyer on the attempt to dismiss the indictment

Mark Meadows' latest legal efforts don't look promising, according to one defense attorney.

Donald Trump's former chief of staff is attempting to have his Georgia indictment moved from state to federal court. Over the weekend he took the additional move to ask that the case be dismissed. The request to the federal judge came before that same judge decided whether or not the case should be moved to federal court from Georgia.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Jeffrey Jacobovitz explained to host Fredricka Whitfield that he doesn't think that Meadows' efforts will be successful based on who the judge is.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"The judge appointed was a very good judge; a [Barack] Obama appointee," said Jacobovitz. "He has to show his working in his capacity as a federal officer, and the elector behavior really has nothing to do with what his duties were as a federal officer. And there are two decisions already by two prominent D.C. federal judges about what constitutes immunity, and what doesn't constitute immunity and I think Mark Meadows' chances are very slim."

He also told Donald Trump, "I would take this matter very seriously" noting "it appears to be a very strong case."

See the comments from the video below or at the link here.