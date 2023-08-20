'That makes no sense': Legal expert skewers Mark Meadows' bid to duck Georgia prosecution
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Sunday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner poured cold water over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' bid to avoid being prosecuted in Georgia for racketeering over his efforts to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump.

After being indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, attorneys for the embattled former Trump aides filed a motion that asserted his defense arises, "under federal law, including a federal immunity defense under the Supremacy Clause of the Federal Constitution.”

Asked by host Phang what he thinks about Meadows' maneuver to avoid being held accountable, Kirschner wasn't having it.

'What you think are the chances of his success claiming immunity from prosecution because he was a federal official," the MSNBC host pressed.

"You know what, Katie? I think his chances of success are slim to none with a slim fading fast," Kirschner shot back. " I do not think the Supremacy Clause can be so stretched and contorted to say, okay, the Constitution provides that the president and his criminal associates can attempt to reverse -- corruptly reverse -- the results of a presidential election because the Constitution takes precedence over state law."

"That makes no sense," he added emphatically. "At its core, the Supremacy Clause says that if there is a conflict between, for example, a federal statute and a state statute, the federal statute, usually, will control. To say that, somehow, the Supremacy Clause should stand for the proposition that all of Donald Trump and his criminal associates, co-conspirators, and now who is charged co-defendants should, somehow, walk away from their crimes in violation of the laws of the United States, in a very real sense against our democracy."

"I do not think that will persuade any judge," he added.

