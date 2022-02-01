Trump super PAC gave $1 million to Mark Meadows nonprofit just after Jan. 6 panel created

Donald Trump's political action committee donated $1 million to a conservative nonprofit overseen by Mark Meadows just weeks after the establishment of the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The tax-deductible contribution to the Conservative Partnership Institute, where Meadows is a senior partner, came 25 days after the House voted July 1 to establish a select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and it was by far the largest donation made by Trump's "Save America" PAC in the last six months of 2021, reported NBC News.

WATCH: Stewart Rhodes' attorney brutally grilled by CNN's Keilar in combative interview

The House voted in December to recommend the Department of Justice pursue contempt of Congress charges against Meadows, who was Trump's final chief of staff, after he refused to cooperate with the investigation in Trump's involvement in the insurrection.



"Save America," one of Trump's political fundraising vehicles, gave $1.35 million in donations to political allies -- including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senate candidate Herschel Walker and two candidates for secretary of state, Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem and Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) -- in the final half of 2021, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.