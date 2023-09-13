Jack Smith might use Mark Meadows' false statements against him: Ex-prosecutor

Former senior prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team Andrew Weissmann warned that Mark Meadows may have just been put in a corner when it comes to what he's done in court.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, Weismann explained that, while under oath for his hearing asking for his case to be taken to federal court, Meadows admits he was working for the campaign while he was also working for the White House when he sought to overthrow the 2020 election in Georgia.

"It is important for people to separate out the issue of removal to federal court" and whether he violated the Hatch Act, said Weissmann. "Now, Mr. Meadows famously has been quoted as saying in an investigation that nobody cares about the Hatch Act outside of Washington. That really hurt him in the removal process. He couldn't delineate something he should be doing to something he shouldn't be doing."

Ultimately it makes it difficult for him to win a case on appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals or even the Supreme Court if it goes that far, according to reports.

"The second issue has to do with the criminality, wherever it is tried," Weissmann continued. "He is in the thick of things. One place I don't think he helped himself is that in his testimony in connection with the removal proceeding, he took the stand. He said that he did not engage in any way or have any role whatsoever in the fake elector scheme and that is not true based on his own texts. And that can come back to haunt him. And for Jack Smith — to the extent he is looking to charge Mr. Meadows, it dooms any chance of his becoming a cooperator now that he has perjured himself."

