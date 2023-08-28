'Meadows could win the battle and still lose the war' in crucial Monday court appearance
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at FreedowmWorks headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several media outlets are reporting that Rep. Andy Biggs is planning to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become Speaker of the House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on a federal courtroom on Monday where U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones will hear arguments from lawyers representing former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is attempting to get his trial on racketeering charges moved from a state court to a federal courtroom where he believes he will stand a better chance of avoiding jail time.

How Jones eventually rules could decide the fate of more than a handful of the 19 co-conspirators indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which also includes Donald Trump, who will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on the proceedings.

At issue is Meadows' assertion that he was serving in his capacity as a federal official when he assisted the former president in contesting the 2020 presidential election results which Willis contends was part of a far-reaching conspiracy.

At the same time Meadows will also ask Judge Jones to dismiss the charges, which is unlikely, according to former U.S. attorney and senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg, who told the Washington Post, "Meadows could win the battle and still lose the war."

As the Washington Post is reporting, "That would create an unusual scenario in which Meadows would be prosecuted by Willis’s office under state law but in front of a federal judge. If convicted, he would not be eligible for a pardon by the president, as he would be if convicted under federal law, experts said."

The report adds, "Given that Meadows was a White House official working on behalf of the sitting president at the time, if a federal judge is not persuaded by his argument, the others may have a tough legal road ahead as well."

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment