MSNBC's Morning Joe rips 'idiot' Mark Meadows for pushing outlandish conspiracies about Trump's loss
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped former president Donald Trump's "idiot" former chief of staff for pushing election conspiracies to the Department of Justice.

Mark Meadows, who oversaw White House staffers at the end of the Trump administration, urged former attorney general Jeffrey Rosen to investigate online claims about Italy allegedly interfering in the 2020 election, and the "Morning Joe" host hammered him for promoting an obviously false claim.

"There was a disconnect with reality, of course, obviously, inside the White House, a huge disconnect," Scarborough said, "and my god, if American democracy was not hanging by a thread, it would be pretty funny that an idiot chief of staff would be pushing 'Italygate,' that a man from Italy came over to change enough ballots to elect a president."

"Even Allen West mocked people that believed in Italygate," he added. "I'm sorry for laughing at the beginning of this question, because it really was so damned dangerous that these people were actually controlling the lever of powers in the last several months of the Trump administration."


