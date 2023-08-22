Mark Meadows 'decided to trust' Jack Smith and cooperate against Trump: NYT
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly decided to cooperate in Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecution of Donald Trump.

The New York Timesreported Tuesday that Meadows was initially reluctant to answer questions about classified documents and Trump's attempts to stay in office after the 2020 election.

"But when prosecutors working for the special counsel, Jack Smith, challenged Mr. Trump's executive privilege claims before a judge, Mr. Meadows pivoted," the paper reported.

"Even though he risked enraging Mr. Trump, he decided to trust Mr. Smith's team, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. Meadows quietly arranged to talk with them not only about the steps the former president took to stay in office, but also about his handling of classified documents after he left."

