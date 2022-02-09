Trump's 'right-hand man' Mark Meadows is in a 'world of trouble': conservative

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows left an extensive paper trail as he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election, former Ted Cruz speechwriter Amanda Carpenter explained on CNN on Wednesday.

In a recent column for The Bulwark, Carpenter wrote that "as Trump’s right-hand man, Meadows was like the Holy Spirit of all Trump’s insane election schemes, the hidden hand that moved Trump’s ideas into action and tested the realms of presidential possibility—legally and otherwise."

The House of Representatives has voted to hold Meadows in contempt for stonewalling the Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN's Brianna Keilar asked, "How are you seeing his role right now?"

"Well, it is really interesting, because the hardest thing about looking at all the revelations that have come out surrounding the January 6th committee is keeping them all straight," Carpenter replied. "We have the stories about voting machines and the ultimate slate of electors and ripping up pieces of paper, but the important thing to keep in mind is that all these sort of lead to Trump."

"None of this happens without Trump. There is a lot going on in the oval office and who is his right-hand man? Mark Meadows. Mark Meadows is the guy who was pushing a lot of the paper and he has a long paper trail," she wrote. It is incredibly important that Donald Trump's right-hand man was implicated in everything and refuses to talk about it and so I think he's in a world of trouble," Carpenter explained. "There is a long paper trail, more than 475 people have talked to the committee. I am confident the story will come out."

