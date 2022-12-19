GOP lawmakers embraced 'barking mad' theories to justify 'sheer lawlessness': columnist

Text messages turned over to Jan. 6 committee provide ample evidence to recommend criminal charges against Mark Meadows, Republican lawmakers and other Donald Trump allies, according to one veteran journalist.

Thousands of texts exchanged with the former White House chief of staff show the behind-the-scenes plot to overturn Trump's election loss, and journalist Bill Lueders examined their importance in a new column for The Bulwark.

"Taken as a whole, these communications provide abundant reason for the House January 6th Committee to recommend criminal charges against Meadows and others who took part in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election," Lueders wrote. "The committee is expected to vote this afternoon during its final hearing on possible referrals to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, in advance of the release of its final report."

GOP lawmakers coalesced around a legal theory concocted by 2016 Trump campaign adviser Joseph Schmitz, who previously served as inspector general for the Department of Defense, and as spokesman for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) -- who pushed the theory to Meadows -- claims those efforts were part of his official duties.

“Mr. Jordan was carrying out his Constitutional duties as a Member of Congress when he objected to electors on January 6, 2021—just like Democrats did in 2001, 2005, and 2017,” said Russell Dye, a spokesman for the congressman.

Meadows communicated with 34 GOP lawmakers, but Lueders pointed to the "sheer lawlessness" in one exchange between Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and the former White House chief staffer calling for "Marshall law" to keep Trump in office despite his election loss.

"Norman was and still is barking mad," Lueders wrote. "But he’s in abundant company. As was previously reported, a similar text message with the identical misspelling of martial law was sent to Meadows on January 17, 2021 by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia: 'In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law.'"



"It was not for lack of trying that they didn’t succeed," he added.