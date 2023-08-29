Mark Meadows' legal strategy is trying to claim he was placating Trump: reporter

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said that after reviewing Mark Meadows' court hearing on Monday she thinks he's trying to get away with claiming he was just placating Trump and that was his job.
Speaking to MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Leonnig cited Meadows' excuse saying he was just "landing the plane" in a crisis.
"What is interesting about the landing the plane statement is that while Meadows testified in court the other day that he didn't necessarily believe all of the fraud allegations, he felt like it was his job to be the with the president, to figure out if some of them were true, etc..." said Leonnig.
She revealed that she and her colleagues had spoken to those who were still at the White House in those final days and they were essentially placating Trump's desperation, and that's what "landing the plane" meant to Meadows.
"What he was saying behind closed doors to people we've spoken to in the White House was, landing the plane was — let's get to transition," Leonnig said. "Donald Trump is going to keep complaining there is a rigged election, but we're going to be transitioning and leaving this White House on Jan. 20th. That is what landing the plane meant to many of Mark Meadows' compatriots in the White House, which were essentially, I don't want to say indulging Donald Trump, but sometimes sort of patting him on the back and being like, 'Okay, you think these were rigged. We have no evidence of that. But okay, good. We'll keep looking into that.' That was kind of the role Meadows was playing."
