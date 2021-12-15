Mark Meadows' Signal messages might have escaped subpoena — but GOPers he communicated with haven't
Mark Meadows and Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Legal analyst Marcy Wheeler noted that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows got a new cell phone after he finished his time in Donald Trump's administration.

One of the text messages revealed by Congress sent to Meadows on Jan.5 encouraged him to check his Signal account. Nothing else was said via text message.

Meadows writes in his book that his BMW wouldn't start so he bought a new car. But he also got a new phone, saying he turned it into his carrier. It means that the Signal messages he exchanged may have been lost along with that phone.

Signal is an app that boasts an encrypted instant messaging service, that Meadows used along with others trying to communicate off the record.

One of the problems for Meadows, however, is that if the individual he was communicating with didn't clear their phone or remove the data, the Meadows communication could still be available on Signal.

It was reported Tuesday evening that the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed the phones of Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA).

