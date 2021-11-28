Mark Meadows criminal referral decision likely this week: Adam Schiff

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Dana Bash, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was closed-mouth on any evidence that House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection has gathered so far, but did say a decision to refer former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for a criminal indictment could come this week.

Saying the committee will follow any evidence, even if it leads to colleagues in Congress, Schiff said the subpoenaed Meadows is next for consideration for a criminal referral because he is refusing to speak to the committee or turn over documents related to the Jan 6th Capitol riot.

"We will follow the evidence if it leads back to members of Congress," Schiff told the host after stating, "For everyone who is trying to obstruct, like the former president, like Mr. Bannon and others, there are dozens and dozens of people who are coming forward voluntarily."

Asked about Meadows, he replied, "I think we will probably make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that particular witness and others. I can't go into any communications we are having with the witnesses, but we are moving with alacrity with anyone who obstructs the committee, and that was certainly the case with Mr. Bannon and the case with Mr. Meadows."

