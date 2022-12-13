Republican urged Trump to probe Italian satellite conspiracy theory — and misspelled prime minister's name

On Monday, Talking Points Memo reported that Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), one of the most prominent election conspiracy theorists in Congress trying to overturn the 2020 results and keep former President Donald Trump in office, urged the administration to investigate "Italygate" — a bizarre conspiracy theory that Italian satellites were used to flip U.S. votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

What's more, Perry also managed to misspell the name of the Italian prime minister in his requests.

The requests from Perry were made in his exchanges with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"Perry, who later became the chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, was one of 34 members of Congress who exchanged more than 400 texts with Meadows about efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election," reported Hunter Walker and Josh Kovensky. "Those texts were included in the log that Meadows turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. For this series, The Meadows Texts, we are relying on the identifications of those texting with Meadows that were made by the committee’s investigators."



"On Jan. 2, 2021, Perry was juggling both the alleged Italian menace and the fate of Jeff Clark, whose bid to become attorney general was imploding as senior DOJ and White House legal officials threatened Trump with mass resignations were he to be appointed AG," said the report. "Perry pressed Meadows to get Trump on the phone with Rome. According to the log, Perry sent Meadows a message that seemed to suggest Trump should reach out to former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose name was misspelled in Perry’s text. 'Also, has POTUS been able to have a conversation with Conti? Can he move the ball today?' Perry asked."

There is no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen, by Italian satellites or by anything else.

The plots to overturn the election, which culminated in the fake elector scheme in several swing states and the "Stop the Steal" rally in D.C. on January 6 that immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol, are now under investigation by DOJ-appointed special counsel Jack Smith, as well as a local prosecutor in Georgia.