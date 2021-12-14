Legal experts question the timeline: Fox News' texts and Mark Meadows refusal to further cooperate with the riot committee

The 50-plus page report published by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 detailed many of the communications sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the committee named names as they held him in contempt on Monday evening.



Reading off some of the documents and the facts uncovered in the 9,000 pages that Meadows provided to the committee, the members of Congress cited everyone from Fox News hosts to Donald Trump Jr., who begged the president to stop the attacks.

It drove many legal experts to question the actions of the former Republican Congressman. For example: why would Meadows stop cooperating once the committee subpoenaed the metadata from his carrier? The text messages were already turned over to the committee, but as impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman and analyst Harry Litman pointed out, the data is what spooked Meadows. They wondered why and what he could be hiding.

Others noted that so much of the information gleaned from the Jan. 6 probe wasn't available when Trump was impeached for a second time. One optimistic analyst wondered if it would have made any difference to the GOP senators if those had been read into the record.

Political analyst Bill Kristol noted that Meadows' exchange with Donald Trump Jr. was among the most telling text messages because it confirmed that President "Trump knew what was happening, and he refused to act. He was pro-insurrection."

