The GOP candidate who believes Beyoncé is 'Satanic' and America is ruled by lizard people
Far-right North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican frontrunner to become the state's governor, has far more extreme conspiracy theory beliefs than were previously known, the Huffington Post revealed this week.

According to the report, Robinson has pushed a number of bizarre theories on Facebook, including that the music industry is controlled by Satan. He claimed that Beyoncé's songs sound like "Satanic chants" and that, "Her songs sound like they say stuff like 'satan laughs as you rot in hell' if play them backwards. SUPER WEIRD!!!!!"

He also claimed that Jay-Z is a "demonic stooge of Satan" who pledged to lead "as many people as possible" away from Jesus in exchange for fortune and fame," according to the report.

But that isn't even the end of it, Huffington Post reported.

Robinson has also claimed that the 2014 kidnapping of Nigerian schoolgirls by terror group Boko Haram was orchestrated by billionaire philanthropist George Soros — a frequent target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. And he has on multiple occasions backed not just the extremist QAnon movement, which believes that America is controlled by Satanic pedophiles, but also the "New World Order" theory, which claims that the world will be subject to forced depopulation by a secret order of lizard people who are trying to impose the Biblical end times on civilization.

This comes after a number of other extreme beliefs by Robinson have come to light, including a vehement hatred of LGBTQ people, the idea the survivors of the Parkland school shooting sold their souls to the devil for fame, and the belief that children below fifth grade should not be taught science and history.

Republican consultants are reportedly fearful that Robinson could become a serious liability for their efforts to retake the governorship of North Carolina, which has been held by Democrats for two terms under Roy Cooper. Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein is currently the leading candidate for governor on the Democratic side.

