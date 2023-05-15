'Black-hearted haters of Christ!' Report reveals NC GOP governor candidate's furious anti-LBGTQ rant

A new report from The Daily Dot has revealed that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whom polls suggest is the frontrunner to be the North Carolina Republican Party's nominee for governor, went on furious anti-LGBTQ rants in which he called transgender Americans "black-hearted haters of Christ."

In one particularly lengthy social media rant from 2017, for instance, Robinson declared that the goal of the LGBTQ rights movement was nothing less than "to turn God’s creation backward, and make it into a sickening image of rebellion to glorify Satan."

What's more, Robinson argued that the push for transgender rights was part of a broader plot to expel God from America.

"The same disciples of Satan who pushed free love, radical feminism, and homosexuality are the same black hearted haters of Christ who are pushing transgenderism," he charged.

Robinson also dabbled in false claims that Michelle Obama was secretly a man.

"Michelle Obama is an anti-American, abortion and gay marriage supporting, liberal leftist elitist and I’ll be glad when he takes his boyfriend and leaves the White House," he wrote in 2017, shortly before former President Donald Trump was to start his first term in office.



