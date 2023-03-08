'You hid money': Teamsters president scorches GOP senator during heated hearing

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien on Wednesday for into a heated discussion with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) over the senator's history as a businessman.

During a hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Mullin accused O'Brien of sponging off workers by forcing them to pay union dues to fund his salary.

This sparked an angry exchange between the two men, with O'Brien telling Mullin he was "out of line," which prompted Mullin to tell O'Brien to "shut your mouth" as committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tried to call for order.

O'Brien would soon take more shots at Mullin, as he informed the senator that his job was "holding greedy CEOs like yourself accountable."

"You're calling me a greedy CEO?" an incredulous Mullin asked him.

"Don't attack my salary, I'll attack yours," O'Brien shot back before demanding that Mullin tell the Senate what he paid himself as CEO of multiple home maintenance-related businesses in Oklahoma.

"When I ran my company I kept my salary down at around $50,000 a year because I invested every penny into it," Mullin said.

"You mean you hid money!" O'Brien replied.

"No I didn't!" insisted Mullin.

