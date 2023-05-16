Marsha Blackburn: 'All along it was Hillary Clinton' colluding with Russians for her defeat
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Tuesday blamed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for colluding with Russians, who were working to defeat her 2016 presidential campaign.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Blackburn took a victory lap over special counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. election. A clip of Blackburn's interview was shared on social media.

"I am not surprised with what we found out from the Durham report because we've said all along Hillary and Bill Clinton had close ties to the Russians," Blackburn said. "And there was never evidence around this Russia collusion with Donald Trump."

"And now we find out Hillary was the one who was cooking this plan up and then saying it was the Russians and blaming it on Donald Trump when all along it was Hillary Clinton who was close to the Russians," she added.

A Senate intelligence report concluded that former President Donald Trump's campaign had extensive contact with Russians during the 2016 campaign. The FBI indicted at least 12 Russian military agents for interference in the 2016 election.

