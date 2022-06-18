Mary Trump calls for 'nothing short of a criminal indictment' for her uncle after latest Jan 6th revelations

In a clip shown on "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump bluntly stated that her uncle belongs in jail for the Jan 6th insurrection that she believes he is solely responsible for and new revelations about how he put former vice president Mike Pence in danger.
Speaking with the host, she was asked about the recent House committee testimony that the former president put former vice president Mike Pence's at risk up to and during the riot, which led her to lash out at him.
"The committee says that Trump was ready to throw his own vice president to the rioters who were calling for his lynching," host Phang began.
RELATED: Trump accused of 'witness tampering' by George Conway
"The most important thing about these hearings is how incredibly damning the case is that the committee members are laying out," Mary Trump explained. "It is inescapable that crimes were committed. It is inescapable that the man in the Oval Office incited this violent insurrection against his own government."
"Donald Trump is directly responsible for all of this," she continued. "I think we need to be very blunt about what happened. He was not just stirring up his insurrection to create chaos, he handed down a death sentence to Mike Pence. I believe that nothing short of criminal indictment will be satisfactory enough."
"We need to make sure that everyone involved in this is held accountable and that people like Donald are never allowed to run for office again in this country," she added.
Watch below or at this link.
MSNBC 06 18 2022 07 32 24 www.youtube.com