Mary Trump bashes 'awful' Meghan McCain: 'I'm going to eviscerate her somehow'
ABC

Mary Trump resumed her ongoing feud with former "View" co-host Meghan McCain.

The twice-impeached one-term president's niece sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Daily Beast to promote her new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, and she was asked to comment on McCain appearing to duck out of the talk show whenever she made an appearance.

"I think she's just really kind and wanted to help me sell more books," Trump said, laughing. [Laughs]. "No, that's not it. I think she's a coward, and she's afraid of people who are not only willing but able to call her out. "

The two tangled in Trump's first appearance on "The View," when McCain accused her of "cashing in" on her famous name and then disappeared after a commercial break, and the ex-president's niece said she learned an important lesson upon entering the public eye.

"I'm pretty sure she probably remembers our first meeting," Trump said. "It was the first time in an interview somebody had been rude to me, and pushed back, and that's great for me, that really helps me be sharper, and it was also sort of a confidence booster because I realized that I can do that. I can deal with stuff like that."

But the experience also left her with a bad impression of the conservative co-host, who left the show this month after four seasons -- but not before Trump called her out one last time to her colleagues.

"I literally can't remember the last time somebody was that disrespectful to me," Trump said. "I've done nothing to her, and I just thought I'm going to eviscerate her somehow, and then I find out she's not going to be on my segment -- even though I'd spoken to her producer for like half an hour. I thought I needed to find a way to drag her into this because, you know, she's awful. I mean, she's just a nonentity."

