MAry Trump and donald trump
Mary Trump and her uncle Donald Trump (Photo: Screen captures)

Mary Trump believes her uncle is up to no good, and she has a plan to stop him.

The former president’s niece is especially concerned about a MAGA rally scheduled for Saturday in Waco, Texas, where 30 years ago a federal raid of the Branch Davidian compound killed dozens.

The Trump campaign’s first rally in the 2024 presidential races comes at a time when the former president is facing four criminal investigations.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to decide within days whether to indict Trump over the alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

READ: Peter Thiel’s 'kept' partner's death investigated as a suicide: report

A Fulton County, Georgia grand jury is investigating Trump for election interference, and the Department of Justice is conducting separate probes over the handling of classified documents and Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Donald has a rally in Waco this Saturday,” Mary Trump tweeted Thursday.

“It's a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI. Scores of people died. He wants the same violent chaos to rescue him from justice.”

She’s urging her followers to reserve free tickets for the event online.

“If we book the 50,000+ venue, we can make sure most of the seats are empty when the traitor takes the stage,” she said.

“We can no longer fail to hold powerful men accountable for their crimes against our country.

“Let's fill this venue with empty seats.”

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told The Houston Chronicle the Waco venue was selected because the city is centrally located and not for symbolic value.

"This is the ideal location to have as many supporters from across the state and in neighboring states attend this historic rally," Cheung told the outlet.

"It also happens to be the home to the Baylor Bears, one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in America."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: The View's audience erupts after Whoopi Goldberg asks a simple question about Ron DeSantis

SmartNews