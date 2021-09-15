California prison guard arrested  after slur-filled attack on bank manager who asked he wear a mask: report
California correctional officer James Allen Jones (SLO County Sheriff's Office).

On Wednesday, The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that a correctional officer from Grover Beach, California was arrested after an alleged assault on a local bank manager in which he spewed racial slurs.

"On Sept. 3, a man entered the Wells Fargo branch on Grand Avenue without a mask," reported Kaytlyn Leslie. "A bank manager, who asked to remain anonymous when talking with The Tribune, said he asked the man to put on a face mask. At that point, the manager said, the man became extremely aggressive, called the manager a racist slur and caused a commotion in the bank lobby."

According to the report, the man — identified as officer James Allen Jones of the California Men's Colony — returned later and assaulted the bank manager in the parking lot. After the victim attempted to fight back, Jones retreated and police were summoned.

The police report noted that Jones' fellow correctional officers were "helpful in making the arrest and turning Mr. Jones over to our detectives at the institution."

All over the country, people have been arrested after causing a scene while refusing to wear face masks to reduce spread of COVID-19. In one incident, a woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested after she taunted police officers while going maskless in another bank. In another case in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a man who tried for five days to walk his daughter maskless into her high school was arrested after shoving one of her classmates.

