WATCH: Video shows chaos in the streets of Austin as shooting leaves at least 13 injured

According to CNN, a late-night shooting on the busy streets of Austin, Texas left 13 injured -- two critically -- amid chaos as people attempted to flee.
CNN reports, "Six people were taken to a hospital by the Austin Police Department, and the Austin-Travis County EMS brought in four others for medial treatment, [Austin Interim Chief of Police Joseph] Chacon said. Three other victims brought themselves to the hospital."
The re[port adds, "One hospital received 11 of the victims for treatment while another person was transported to a different hospital. One person went to an urgent care facility with multiple gunshot wounds," adding, "Police have a very general description of the suspect and the incident appears to be isolated to the area, but could not say for certain that there was no additional public danger because the suspect is not in custody."
You can watch video of the chaos, posted to Twitter, below:
AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING: In this new video, APD officers can be seen carrying a victim away from the scene after the 6… https://t.co/eO7VuRzYsS— KXAN News (@KXAN News) 1623497601.0
More raw video from the scene of the mass shooting in #Austin. Stay with @KVUE for latest. https://t.co/Q9vVoicl28— Christina Ginn (@Christina Ginn) 1623505690.0
Final piece of raw video from the scene of the mass shooting in #Austin. Stay with @KVUE https://t.co/r3wjkiTQv2— Christina Ginn (@Christina Ginn) 1623505823.0
NEW: This is video of the aftermath of the downtown Austin shooting showing officers performing first aid on the wo… https://t.co/p2fDDrnjKR— Tony Plohetski (@Tony Plohetski) 1623493646.0