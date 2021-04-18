Texas GOPer trashed for 'appalling' tweet as cops responded to multiple shooting deaths in Austin

A Republican lawmaker from Texas was the recipient of a furious response on Twitter Sunday after he used the first reports of a shooting in Austin to promote a bill in the legislature that would make it easier for anyone to carry a gun.
State Rep. Jared L. Patterson (R) took to Twitter and first promoted House Bill 1927 that would allow handguns to be carried without a permit before extending his sympathy to the victims of America's latest gun-relatedmultiple homicide.
According to Patterson, "Evil exists in this world. HB 1927 gives law-abiding citizens the ability to fight back, to protect themselves and their families w/out being restricted by the govt. God bless and comfort those killed and affected by the shooting in Austin today. It's time for us to fight back."
Patterson's comments before police had even released details of the shooting that resulted in at least three dead, set off a flurry of criticism as you can see below:
@JaredLPatterson Fight back? I just want to LIVE. I shouldn’t have to fight back. You’re part of the evil that exists in this world.— Myndi Luevanos (@Myndi Luevanos)1618768826.0
@JaredLPatterson Texans don’t want to live like this. https://t.co/uutu4XETKT— Liz Hanks, J.D. (@Liz Hanks, J.D.)1618768056.0
@JaredLPatterson Your response is appalling, uncaring and frankly, an insult to the thousands of #Texans who've los… https://t.co/STuISuqbQE— Brody Andrew Mulligan (@Brody Andrew Mulligan)1618769838.0
@JaredLPatterson 40 yr GOP voter here: the good guys aren't winning this epidemic & we aren't going forward in tryi… https://t.co/p7BeQZpfl3— Brendajurgens 🛹🛹 (@Brendajurgens 🛹🛹)1618771699.0
@JaredLPatterson ‘Christ follower’. “Shoot them all and let Dad sort them out!” Jesus H. Christ Is that how you see it?— robert (@robert)1618769593.0
@moderatemama @JaredLPatterson @MomsDemand More guns, fewer restrictions, MORE DEATH. You tried it, it doesn’t work.— Liz Hanks, J.D. (@Liz Hanks, J.D.)1618768338.0
@clubJAGZ @JaredLPatterson He's a willfully ignorant Christian. There is no way to penetrate that dense stupidity.— Lee Allman (@Lee Allman)1618771885.0
@JaredLPatterson Protect you from what, exactly? Seems the only thing Texans need is protection from politicians like you.— Renee (@Renee)1618769546.0
@JaredLPatterson “Hello I’m Rep. Patterson. Even though I’m Christian and pro-life my God given right to own a gun… https://t.co/lqqycc703n— Who am I? (@Who am I?)1618770405.0
@JaredLPatterson I ALWAYS think of the rights of the freshly dead when the NRA and their sheep demand their ‘right’… https://t.co/zoZGxhGWxm— BVau (@BVau)1618772189.0
@JaredLPatterson You want to turn Texas into the OK Corral. A society ruled by laws doesn't work like that— Txmombee (@Txmombee)1618768823.0
@JaredLPatterson Texas has the most guns per capita in the US with already lax laws and we have very high gun homic… https://t.co/DHkdWas0rR— Evan Brot (@Evan Brot)1618769925.0