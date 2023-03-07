Road-raging Republican hits woman with SUV after 'angry and abusive' reaction to flat tire

A Virginia Republican state delegate was arrested on two felony charges after he lost his temper over a flat tire and struck a woman with his SUV.

According to the woman, who had been riding in the SUV's passenger seat, Del. Matt Fariss (R-Campbell County) was driving "excessively fast" on Thursday afternoon when a tire blew out, and police said he became furious while trying to change the tire, reported Cardinal News.

“During [the] tire change he became irate with a son whom he called to come help, but [the] son did not have a jack,” the woman told investigators, according to an affidavit. “Then he became furious but his son didn’t show up. His mood went dark and he was being angry and abusive.”

The woman said she got out the vehicle and began walking toward a cousin's house nearby, and Fariss "was screaming" at her to get back into the SUV, but she "said a firm ‘no’ and kept walking."

Fariss then turned sharply toward the woman as she walked and struck her with the SUV, knocking her to the ground and sending her sunglasses flying.

"[You] should have gotten into the godd*mn car," Fariss said, according to the woman.

A man who was across the street witnessed the incident and shouted out at that point, and the woman said Fariss fled the scene when he realized someone had been watching.

The 54-year-old Farris turned himself in Friday and was charged with one count each of malicious wounding, failing to stop after an accident and one count of reckless driving.

That wasn't even the first hit-and-run Fariss has been accused of a hit-and-run crash.

He was charged in January 2016 in a pair of incidents with breach of peace in connection with a parking dispute and a hit-and-run crash where property was damaged but no injuries were reported.

Fariss was found not guilty of breach of peace and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hit-and-run.