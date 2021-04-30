WATCH: Michael Cohen speculates FBI may have evidence linking Rudy Giuliani and Matt Gaetz scandals

Longtime Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen explained how the scandals dogging Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could be colliding during a Friday appearance on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace.

"I want to ask you about the investigation that we now know more about than ever before into Rudy Giuliani," Wallace said. "He's taking a really brazen approach the day after a raid into his home and offices. You've had your home and offices raided and in your view, which what you experienced and what you know about what Trump's willing to do to put his neck out for anyone, what should Rudy be doing?"



"Yeah, first of all, if I can, I wanted to go back and talk to you for a second about the previous block that you had on and I want to be very clear to and to your audience about this," Cohen said. "One of the things that you're talking about is Marie Yovanovitch and Ukraine. That is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what they're looking for when it comes to Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, and so on."

"And the fact that the FBI now has his cell phones, they have his computer and other information, you can rest assured that that's not specifically what or that's not the only thing that they're looking for," he continued. "Maybe they're going to find information that ties him to Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg and the request for pardons. Maybe you're going to find communications with him and Jared Kushner regarding other people that were doing the pay-for-play pardons."

Watch: