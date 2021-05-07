Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is scheduled to visit The Villages retirement community in Florida on Friday, and many residents told CNN this week that they're "horrified" at the prospect.

Villages resident Chris Stanley told CNN that she's "absolutely horrified" that Gaetz will be visiting her community with QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Stanley said that while the accusations against Gaetz are deadly serious, his district is "so red that he could be re-elected if he was in prison."

Fellow resident Mike Faulk told CNN that Gaetz is touring The Villages with Greene as a way to get Americans to forget that he's being investigated on potential sex trafficking charges involving an underage girl.

"By coming down here, he's really kind of doing a distraction tour," he said.

Republican Villages resident Dave Davidson told CNN that he's not buying Gaetz's story that the allegations swirling around him are all part of an elaborate extortion scheme against his family.

"It's a nice story," he said sarcastically of Gaetz's extortion claims.

Watch the video below.









