A 'cooperating witness' can now confirm Matt Gaetz was informed he'd had sex with a minor: report

The Daily Beast is reported that a witness who is cooperating with prosecutors can confirm that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was told by former "wingman" Joel Greenberg that he'd had sex with an underage girl.
According to the Daily Beast's sources, the witness was in the same room with Greenberg when he called Gaetz and informed him that a woman they had paid for sex was under the age of 18.
The witness in question is talk radio host “Big Joe” Ellicott, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes and kickbacks, as well as illegally selling Adderall.
