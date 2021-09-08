Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene won't commit to Capitol rally in support of Jan. 6 rioters

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have reportedly been silent about whether or not they will accept an invitation to speak at a rally in support of the people who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

CNN reported on Wednesday that both Gaetz and Greene had been invited to the Sept. 18 "Justice for J6" rally. Seven other members of Congress were also invited but six have already declined.

Gaetz and Green have not yet made their decisions public. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has also not said if he will attend.

An attorney for Ashli Babbitt was also asked to speak at the Sept. 18 rally. Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer during the failed insurrection on Jan. 6.

A memo obtained by CNN indicated that law enforcement officials are preparing for possible violence at the rally.

"There's been a noticeable uptick in violent rhetoric around the event and heated discussions centered on Babbitt's shooting on social media and discussion boards," CNN reported. "The document warns that many individuals may also see September 18 as a 'Justice for Ashli Babbitt' rally, which could be cause for concern, and it's not unreasonable to plan for violent altercations. There's also been additional discussions of violence associated with the event, with one online chat suggesting violence against Jewish centers and liberal churches while law enforcement is distracted that day."

During a political stunt in July, Gaetz and Greene attempted to visit a jail housing Jan. 6 defendants, who they referred to as "political prisoners." The pair was eventually forced to leave after being locked out of the Washington, D.C. jail.