Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is teaming up with QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for a national tour in which they target fellow Republicans who don't support their purported "America first" agenda -- but that's not the full extent of their partnership.

Gaetz and Greene this week filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission this week to create the Put America First Joint Fundraising Committee, which will raise campaign cash for both Republican representatives.

The fundraising agreement between the two candidates elicited howls of laughter among many Twitter users who suspected that Gaetz would be using the funds raised to pay for his eventual defense if he gets indicted for sex trafficking an underage girl.

Check out some reactions to the new committee below.































