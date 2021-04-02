Fox News hasn't mentioned Matt Gaetz once since Wednesday despite multiple bombshell scandals
www.rawstory.com

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for the past two days has been engulfed by multiple bombshell reports detailing investigations into his seedy and potentially illegal behavior.

However, anyone who relies on Fox News as their sole source of information won't know about any of it because the network hasn't even mentioned Gaetz's name once since Wednesday.

CNN's Brian Stelter did a search of Fox News transcripts and discovered that the last time the network mentioned Gaetz was on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In the time since Fox's last mention of Gaetz, reports have emerged that he allegedly shared nude photos and videos of women he slept with to impress his colleagues in Congress; that investigators have uncovered ties between Gaetz and a fake ID scheme; and even for potentially paying for sex with women using the Apple Pay mobile payment platform.

Despite all this, neither Fox News' primetime opinion shows nor its more news-oriented daytime shows have bothered to inform their viewers about Gaetz's potential legal troubles.