Republicans want to investigate Hunter Biden, elevate embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and possibly impeach President Joe Biden if they recapture the House majority in 2022.

GOP lawmakers are so confident they'll win back control of the chamber that "they're already drafting their playbook for taking on the Biden administration once they've got more power on Capitol Hill," Insider reported Tuesday, adding that they "can't wait to make (the president's) life miserable."

"Insider asked some of the very Republicans poised to take charge what they'd do if American voters decide to put them back in the majority in Congress," the site reported. "Their plans: theatrical oversight hearings, investigations into Hunter Biden's art sales, and maybe even one or more Biden impeachments."



Rep. James Comer (R-KY) pledged to grill Biden's cabinet secretaries on a regular basis.

"No government agency will want to receive a letter from us," said Comer, the ranking GOP member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Comer also suggested that the committee would spearhead investigations into Hunter Biden's international business dealings and recent art sales.

"Hunter Biden is at the top of the list," Comer said. "All I want to know is who bought that original art. And that's not being nosy, that's based upon a pattern of bad behavior for Hunter Biden."

Noting that Republicans including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have already filed articles of impeachment targeting Biden, Insider reported that the effort "could gain traction" in a GOP-led House.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who would be poised to chair the Judiciary Committee, said when asked about the prospect of impeaching Biden: "I don't know. What I do know is that he's had the worst presidency in history. It's been a complete disaster."

Jordan said recently on Gaetz's podcast that he wants the Florida Republican, who is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly sex-trafficking a minor, to chair one of the judiciary subcommittees.

"Whichever he wants," Jordan said.

The current chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told Insider that Jordan "frightens" him because he's "off the wall," adding that he thinks Gaetz is actually "a little more sensible."

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) predicted "chaos" if Republicans retake the majority.

"My father was superintendent of a mental institution, so I think about things like this," Cohen said.