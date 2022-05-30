'It’s kids who are being hunted': Matt Gaetz flattened over defense of AR-15's

Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made an attempt to answer why anyone not serving in the military would have a need for an AR-15 capable of quickly spewing 300 bullets, as President Joe Biden noted in a speech over the weekend and received a speedy response from a mass shooting survivor.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Gaetz responded to U.S. Army veteran and prominent Donald Trump critic David Weissman who posed the question, "Matt, why do civilians need Ar-15? Honest question."

Gaetz, in turn, responded, "Target sport. Self defense. Hog hunting. Just to name a few."

That got the attention of David Hogg, a graduate of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High, who survived the mass shooting perpetrated by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz in 2018 that left 17 dead and another 17 injured.

As Hogg, noted, in light of the Uvalde, Texas shooting that left 19 elementary children and two teachers dead, "It’s kids who are being hunted."

Hogg continued, "If you want an AR-15 fine but you should need a license, thorough training, detailed documentation of ammunition and where the weapon is and stored, an in-depth background check. Come on -- these are kids. Let’s find some common ground."

Weissman then chimed in, suggesting, "Civilians don't need an AR 15. But, I agree that we should at least come together on the things we all can agree on."

You can see their tweets below:



