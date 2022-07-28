Matt Gaetz derails House hearing: 'Is Hunter Biden a national security threat?'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used a hearing on national security threats to demand answers about Hunter Biden.

The congressman brought up the president's son during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Justice Department Matt Olsen.

"Is Hunter Biden a national security threat?" Gaetz demanded to know.

"That's not a question that would come before me, Congressman," Olsen replied.

IN OTHER NEWS: Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood posts videos of himself shooting his former allies

"You would certainly concede that if the adult offspring of the president of the United States or the vice president were compromised, that would be a national security threat! Right?" Gaetz pressed.

But Olsen said that he could not talk about any potential ongoing investigations.

"Where's the laptop?" Gaetz fired back.

"We follow the facts and the law and we speak in open court about our cases," the Justice Department official explained.

For five minutes, Gaetz questioned Olsen about the president's son.

"I think every American knows that's a threat to national security," the congressman ranted. "I think we're watching a crime spree in progress that Hunter Biden is orchestrating."

"You know what? Winter is coming. We're going to be in the majority and you're going to have to answer these questions for the country," he concluded.

Gaetz later told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon that he felt vindicated because Olsen "confirmed" an investigation into Biden.

Watch the video below or at this link.