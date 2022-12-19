Matt Gaetz 'will not follow' Trump in supporting McCarthy after 'parade of horribles' as advisors

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Lauren Boebert (CO) on Monday explained why they opposed former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for endorsing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become Speaker of the House.

"Trump said Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker of the House," Real America's Voice host Charlie Kirk told Gaetz during a broadcast from the Turning Point USA America Fest event.

Gaetz promised he would vote for Trump in 2024 but said, "H.R. was not always his best thing; it was not only the best people" in his administration.

"It was sort of a parade of horribles with some of the people he chose inside of Washington, D.C. so maybe we ought to have a choice," he argued. "I'll be for Trump for president but I will not follow him in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker."

Boebert said she disagreed with Trump and Greene for supporting McCarthy.

"I've been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," Boebert complained. "I don't believe in this just like I don't believe in Russian space lasers — Jewish space lasers."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.