Matt Gaetz makes argument for electing Dems to block non-MAGA Republicans

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) this week argued that Republicans would benefit from winning fewer seats in the U.S. House of Representatives because some GOP candidates do not support former President Donald Trump's MAGA ideology.

During an interview with conservative podcast host Charlie Kirk, Gaetz predicted that the Dobbs decision ending federal abortion rights would "definitely" result in fewer Republican seats in Congress.

"The impact of the Dobbs decision in both of those cases may end up being good for the country," he opined. "Slim majorities are able to work more cohesively."

Gaetz asserted that Republicans could pass a more radical agenda with fewer members.

"I can't tell you, after Donald Trump drug all these people to victory on a bold MAGA agenda in 2016," he complained, "how many of them got here and said, 'Oh, well, I'm one of the majority makers so I have to be given a pass on this vote.'"

"If we were to have like a six or seven-seat majority, well then everyone's a majority maker and then kind of in the same way no one is," he added. "And it becomes harder to swim away from the school. If you get a larger group, it is more subject to cleavages and factions in the caucus. If you have a very slim majority, it forces you to work as a team."

