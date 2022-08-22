Donald Trump Jr. fights rumors Matt Gaetz is Mar-a-Lago 'informant' at Gaetz campaign event
YouTube/screen grab

Donald Trump Jr. insisted at a campaign event on Monday that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was not the person who informed the FBI about documents illegally stored at Mar-a-Lago.

In an attack ad released on Monday, Gaetz's opponent, Mark Lombardo, suggested that the congressman was the "informant" who prompted an FBI raid on the former president's Florida estate.

"I heard that I was coming up here to yell at Matt because, apparently, he was the FBI informant," Trump laughed as he told the story to Gaetz supporters. "I've heard a lot of dumb things, especially since we got into politics and especially since Joe Biden has become president."

"That is truly one of the dumbest things I've ever heard," he added. "There's never been a fighter for the MAGA agenda and for Donald Trump and most importantly for you and everything that you believe in, it is Matt Gaetz."

Watch the video below or at this link

