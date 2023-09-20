'Badgering the witness!' Chaos erupts as Matt Gaetz tries to steamroll Merrick Garland on Jan. 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was accused of "badgering" U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday after he refused to allow answers to his questions.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Gaetz peppered Garland with questions about Biden family ties to China. But when Garland tried to answer, Gaetz interrupted and asked about Jan. 6.

"So, did the FBI lose count of the number of paid informants on January 6th?" Gaetz wondered."

"Let me answer your question about China," Garland replied.

"I want you to answer this question," Gaetz demanded. "I only get five minutes. You've already sort of, I think, screwed the pooch on China. So, January 6th, did you lose count of the number of federal assets?"

"Gentlemen, his time has expired," Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) pointed out.

Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave Garland a chance to respond.

"China is the most aggressive, most dangerous adversary the United States faces, and we are doing everything within our power to rebut that, to stop that, to prevent their invasions, both kinetic, both, and through cyberspace," the attorney general stated. "And we will continue to do that."

"If someone gave that answer in your courtroom when you were a judge, you would tell them they were being non-responsive, and you would direct them to answer the question," Gaetz bellowed.

At that point, members of the committee erupted, pointing out that Gaetz had no more time.

One member accused Gaetz of "badgering the witness."

"Before his time expired, the Attorney General did not respond to the gentleman's question," Jordan said. "I was hoping he would respond to the question about the confidential human sources on January 6th. He didn't respond to that. I'm sure we're going to get, we're going to get an answer to that later."

Watch the video below from House Judiciary.