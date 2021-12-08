Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) predicted a chaotic future if Republicans regain a congressional majority.

The embattled Florida Republican, who remains under investigation for alleged sex trafficking, warned at a news conference highlighting jail conditions for Jan. 6 rioters that some of the GOP's most bombastic members would be added to the House Oversight Committee if they won a congressional majority in next year's elections.

“We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas,” Gaetz said. “It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. [Paul] Gosar and myself doing everything."

The suggestion spooked many observers.

