'How did QAnon miss' PizzaGaetz?: Internet responds to Matt Gaetz subject of trafficking investigation

Americans were aghast after a New York Times report revealed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is under investigation for the possible sex trafficking of a minor.

According to the report, Gaetz was caught up in a larger investigation into a political ally of his. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg was indicted last summer on charges of sex trafficking a child and "financially supporting people in exchange for sex." One of those was an underage girl, the report explained.

Ironically, it was less than a week ago that Gaetz joked he wanted to name his own scandal GaetzGate.

Some questioned how an anti-pedophile group like QAnon could have missed one of their own trafficking minors.

