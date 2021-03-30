'How did QAnon miss' PizzaGaetz?: Internet responds to Matt Gaetz subject of trafficking investigation

Americans were aghast after a New York Times report revealed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is under investigation for the possible sex trafficking of a minor.
According to the report, Gaetz was caught up in a larger investigation into a political ally of his. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg was indicted last summer on charges of sex trafficking a child and "financially supporting people in exchange for sex." One of those was an underage girl, the report explained.
Ironically, it was less than a week ago that Gaetz joked he wanted to name his own scandal GaetzGate.
Deal. I want Gaetzgate. https://t.co/MB8sYjwJcT— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1616683152.0
Some questioned how an anti-pedophile group like QAnon could have missed one of their own trafficking minors.
Others noted that Gaetz was the only person in both parties who opposed an anti-sex trafficking law
"Gaetz cast the lone 'no' vote on a widely bipartisan human trafficking bill that passed unanimously through the U.… https://t.co/k4eNaEZ3Tm— shauna (@shauna)1617143105.0
