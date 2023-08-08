Matt Gaetz outlines wild scheme for Congress to give Trump 'immunity' from prosecution
Matt Gaetz (Photo via Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) detailed a scheme he said would "immunize" Donald Trump ahead of his prosecution for allegedly conspiring to impede the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Gaetz told right-wing host Charlie Kirk that Congress could give Trump a form of whistleblower protection, purportedly neutering special counsel Jack Smith's prosecution. But Gaetz admitted that his plan was not conventional.

"Simultaneous to that, you can actually bring President Trump in to give testimony to the Congress and, in doing so, immunize him," Gaetz explained. "Now, there's different forms of immunity that take place at the committee level, subcommittee level. In some instances, for full immunity, you have to have more of a supermajority vote."

Gaetz said Speaker Kevin McCarthy could create a new select committee with a supermajority of Republicans.

The lawmaker admitted that there were reasons not to go through with the scheme.

"The downside of bringing anyone before Congress to give testimony is that if you say something that is material and that is not accurate, that can create a cascade of follow-on charges," Gaetz said. "So it's never something that you typically think of as a first step."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo