Matt Gaetz claims he's a 'firebrand' fighting for the 'soul of our country' -- and it doesn't go well
CNN screengrab

A feisty Rep., Matt Gaetz (R-FL) continues to defend himself on his Twitter account against accusations that he has paid for sex with underaged girls by making bold pronouncements that he is standing up for Ameria -- and he keeps getting smacked down.

In his latest attempt to beef up his defense that the Republican Party needs him, the embattled Florida lawmaker labeled himself a "firebrand" fighting for the "soul of our country" which led commenters to point out that he is actually battling to stay out of prison.

According to Gaetz, "Firebrands don't retreat, especially when the battle for the soul of our country calls," which led one critic to point out, "Labeling yourself a 'firebrand' is one of the most pathetic things imaginable"

There was much more like that as you can see below: