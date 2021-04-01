Investigation of Matt Gaetz includes sexual relations with 'at least one' underage girl: ABC News

ABC News reported Wednesday that the investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for sex trafficking underage girls and having sex with "at least one minor" appears to be looking at several women Gaetz slept with.

"The federal investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is focused on allegations that the junior congressman had a sexual relationship with at least one minor, and is scrutinizing the Republican's conduct not only in Florida but in other states too," ABC News reported, citing three sources familiar with the investigation.

Gaetz categorically denies the allegations saying that it's actually about an extortion plot from a former Justice Department official.

One source told ABC reporters that federal investigators have already spoken with "multiple witnesses" as part of Gaetz being the "subject" of the investigation.

Gaetz has also begun reaching out to high-profile attorneys. It was the recommendation of several former federal prosecutors and legal experts on the cable news shows Wednesday evening. Joyce White Vance, who served as a prosecutor with the Justice Department, said that Gaetz is coming dangerously close to incriminating himself. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne told MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan that Gaetz should exercise his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, and shut up.

