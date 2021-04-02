Matt Gaetz's comms chief resigns 'out of principle' amid nonstop blitz of scandals: report
Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) just lost his first major staff member in the wake of multiple bombshell scandals.

MSNBC's Chris Jansing reports that Luke Ball has resigned "out of principle" from his job as Gaetz's communications director, thus leaving the Florida congressman without a top communications strategist during a time of crisis.

In just the last 24 hours alone, reports have emerged that Gaetz allegedly shared nude photos and videos of women he slept with to impress his colleagues in Congress; that investigators have uncovered ties between Gaetz and a fake ID scheme; and even that he potentially paid for sex with women using the Apple Pay mobile payment platform.

Gaetz has continued to insist that he did nothing wrong, but so far only Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have vouched for his innocence.