'Weirdest thing I'd seen': CPAC sources describe Matt Schlapp holding 'exorcism' in his office
Multiple sources have told The Daily Beast that scandal-plagued CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp held an "exorcism" in his office to rid it of potential "evil spirits" left behind by staff members who quit their jobs after their requests for raises were denied.

The publication writes that both Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, decided that the exorcism ritual would be the best way to cleanse the office from the negative energies left behind by the staffers.

"On an afternoon in spring 2022, CPAC employees at their offices in Alexandria, Virginia — about eight miles from the fabled staircase featured in the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist — found themselves suddenly in the presence of a Catholic priest," writes The Daily Beast. "The priest, sources said, sprinkled holy water around the CPAC premises and blessed all the staff, regardless of their faith. As part of the rite, according to these people, the priest placed a medallion above doors in the offices and explained that it would help ward off evil spirits."

One source who witness the ritual told The Daily Beast that it was "the weirdest thing I'd seen" during their tenure working under Schlapp.

"I had no idea what was going on," the source added.

The Schlapps earlier this week lashed out at The Daily Beast and described it as "Satan's publication," although it's not clear whether their attacks were related to the publication's story about their exorcism ritual.

Matt Schlapp is currently under scrutiny amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made by three different men.

